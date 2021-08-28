Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

