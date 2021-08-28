Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,415.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,487.70.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

