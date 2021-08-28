Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 1,453,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

