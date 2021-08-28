Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.41 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,436. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

