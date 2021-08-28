Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,301. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

