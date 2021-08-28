TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TFS Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 141,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,734. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

