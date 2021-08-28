The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

The Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. The Allstate has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Allstate to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.