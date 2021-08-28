The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.19.

TSE:BNS opened at C$79.39 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.39. The company has a market cap of C$96.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

