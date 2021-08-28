The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

