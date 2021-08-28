The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

