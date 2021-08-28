The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $164.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

