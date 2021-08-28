The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,072. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

