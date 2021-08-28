The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 20,108,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

