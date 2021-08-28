The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €66.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

ETR HLE opened at €60.62 ($71.32) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

