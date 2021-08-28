The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $419.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

