The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Elis stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94. Elis has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

