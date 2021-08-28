The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

AMD stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

