The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 335.9% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. The Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

