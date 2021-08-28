The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 335.9% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. The Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
The Graystone Company Profile
