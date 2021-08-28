The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Weak Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $37.40. 7,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 642,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

