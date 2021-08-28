The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $142.35. 123,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

