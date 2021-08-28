The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.25-8.65 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 1,187,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,191. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.41. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

