The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) to (1.5%) or $7.79-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.250-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $123.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.