The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

