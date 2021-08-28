The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.