The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.