The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

