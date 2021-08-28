The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 313,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

