The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $53,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 90.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

