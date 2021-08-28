The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock valued at $129,112 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

