The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 714.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 2,484,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

