The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45. 56,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 325,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLNCF. Desjardins upped their price target on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

