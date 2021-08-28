THEKEY Market Cap Reaches $5.41 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $144,755.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

