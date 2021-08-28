THORChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.78 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $86.78 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00020365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.