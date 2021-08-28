Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $32.41. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

