Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

TOL stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. 1,215,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

