Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $76.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of TOL opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

