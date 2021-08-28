Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 267.8% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92.

TRYIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

