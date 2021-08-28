Tornado Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,457.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $358,071.86 and $209,457.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $59.68 or 0.00122074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

