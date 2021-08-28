Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the July 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGHI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,683,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

