Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.01. 2,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

