Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Up 10,100.0% in August

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Towngas China stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Towngas China has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

