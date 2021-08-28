TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $474.99

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.99 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.56). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 369,770 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.