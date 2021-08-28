Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 17,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 544% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

