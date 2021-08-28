Traders Purchase Large Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

