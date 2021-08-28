Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 651,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,763. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

