Trellis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

