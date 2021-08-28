Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

