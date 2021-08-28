Truist Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by Truist from $178.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of MAA opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

