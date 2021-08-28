TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

