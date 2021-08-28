Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.54

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.54 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 44.17 ($0.58). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 44.22 ($0.58), with a volume of 4,227,760 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.24. The firm has a market cap of £649.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In related news, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood purchased 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

